Critical Analysis: CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (CARCY) & US Concrete (USCR)

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR (OTCMKTS:CARCY) and US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CHINA RESOURCES/ADR and US Concrete’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CHINA RESOURCES/ADR $3.84 billion 1.91 $464.02 million N/A N/A US Concrete $1.34 billion 0.50 $25.51 million $2.71 14.51

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than US Concrete.

Dividends

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR pays an annual dividend of $2.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. US Concrete does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CHINA RESOURCES/ADR and US Concrete, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CHINA RESOURCES/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A US Concrete 0 0 5 0 3.00

US Concrete has a consensus target price of $74.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.15%. Given US Concrete’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Concrete is more favorable than CHINA RESOURCES/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares CHINA RESOURCES/ADR and US Concrete’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CHINA RESOURCES/ADR N/A N/A N/A US Concrete 1.69% 10.56% 2.46%

Volatility & Risk

CHINA RESOURCES/ADR has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Concrete has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Concrete beats CHINA RESOURCES/ADR on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CHINA RESOURCES/ADR

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, and related products and services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through Cement and Concrete segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete. It offers Portland, ordinary Portland, composite Portland, and slag Portland cement under the Runfeng brand name. The company's products are primarily used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as railways, highways, subways, bridges, airports, ports, dams, hydroelectric and nuclear power stations, as well as high-rise buildings, and suburban and rural area development. It trades in cement, fly ash, construction materials, and mortars; provides environmental protection engineering, and concrete testing and consultancy services; and holds properties The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Cement Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Cement) Limited.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; distribution of aggregates; and operation of industrial waterfront marine terminal and sales yard. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.

