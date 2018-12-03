Critical Analysis: China Zenix Auto International (ZX) vs. Autoliv (ALV)

China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZX) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of China Zenix Auto International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Autoliv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Zenix Auto International and Autoliv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A Autoliv 3 16 5 0 2.08

Autoliv has a consensus target price of $112.53, indicating a potential upside of 30.98%. Given Autoliv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Autoliv is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Dividends

Autoliv pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. China Zenix Auto International does not pay a dividend. Autoliv pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Autoliv has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Autoliv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Zenix Auto International N/A N/A N/A Autoliv 3.52% 20.06% 8.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Zenix Auto International and Autoliv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Zenix Auto International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Autoliv $10.38 billion 0.72 $427.10 million $6.58 13.06

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International.

Summary

Autoliv beats China Zenix Auto International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats. The company also provides restraint control electronics and crash sensors for deployment of airbags and seatbelt pretensioners; active safety sensors and software for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving solutions; and brake control systems. It primarily serves car manufacturers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

