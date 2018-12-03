Critical Analysis: FutureFuel (FF) versus CTD (CTDH)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) and CTD (OTCMKTS:CTDH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FutureFuel alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FutureFuel and CTD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 0 0 N/A CTD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and CTD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 23.87% 15.72% 12.82% CTD -460.45% -637.76% -223.72%

Risk & Volatility

FutureFuel has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTD has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of FutureFuel shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.0% of CTD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FutureFuel and CTD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $275.03 million 2.75 $23.51 million N/A N/A CTD $1.23 million 71.34 -$3.83 million N/A N/A

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than CTD.

Dividends

FutureFuel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. CTD does not pay a dividend.

Summary

FutureFuel beats CTD on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry. This segment also offers performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers that enhance stain resistance and dye-ability to nylon and polyester fibers; various small-volume specialty chemicals and solvents for a range of applications; and a family of acetal based solvents, including diethoxymethane, dimethoxymethane, dibutoxymethane, glycerol formal, and phenol sulfonic acid. Its chemical products are used in various markets and end uses comprising detergent, agrochemical, automotive, oil and gas, coatings, nutrition, and polymer additives. The Biofuels segment produces and sells biodiesel. It also sells petrodiesel in blends; and engages in buying, selling, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through railcars, tank trucks, and barges in the United States. The company was formerly known as Viceroy Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to FutureFuel Corp. in October 2006. FutureFuel Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

CTD Company Profile

CTD Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. CTD Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.