Critical Analysis: Nabtesco (NCTKF) & TransDigm Group (TDG)

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) and TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Nabtesco alerts:

This table compares Nabtesco and TransDigm Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabtesco $2.26 billion 1.49 N/A N/A N/A TransDigm Group $3.81 billion 5.01 $957.06 million $16.99 21.29

TransDigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nabtesco.

Risk and Volatility

Nabtesco has a beta of 11.24, suggesting that its share price is 1,024% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransDigm Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nabtesco and TransDigm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabtesco N/A N/A N/A TransDigm Group 23.64% -35.67% 7.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nabtesco and TransDigm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabtesco 0 0 0 0 N/A TransDigm Group 1 5 9 0 2.53

TransDigm Group has a consensus target price of $379.79, indicating a potential upside of 5.01%. Given TransDigm Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransDigm Group is more favorable than Nabtesco.

Summary

TransDigm Group beats Nabtesco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Precision Equipment, Transport Equipment, Aircraft and Oil Hydraulic Equipment, and Industrial Equipment. The Precision Equipment segment offers high precision reducers and actuators, wafer transfer units, vacuum pumps, vacuum valves, vacuum devices, rapid prototyping systems, solar tracking equipment, and actuation units for industrial robots, machine tools, factory automation systems, electronic devices, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, automobiles, and home electronic appliances. The Transport Equipment segment provides automatic door drive units, automobile air brake systems, automatic testing and training equipment, and remote control systems for railway vehicle, automobile, and marine vessels. The Aircraft and Oil Hydraulic Equipment segment offers flight control systems; various types of actuators; oil hydraulic drive motors; and various types of motors for aircraft, space, construction equipment, agricultural, and other vehicles. The Industrial Equipment segment provides automatic door systems, prosthetic products, automatic measuring and packing machines, multi-forming machines, and constant velocity joint processing machines for building and general industry, welfare, food, medicine, cleaning material, chemicals, precision equipment, automobiles, and home electronic appliances. Nabtesco Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. It serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, rods and locking devices, engineered connectors and elastomers, cockpit security components and systems, aircraft audio systems, specialized lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered interior surfaces and related components, lighting and control technology, military personnel parachutes, and cargo delivery systems. It serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The Non-aviation segment offers seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications, mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls for space applications, and refueling systems for heavy equipment. It serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.