Critical Comparison: Huaneng Power International (HNP) versus Atlantica Yield (AY)

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) and Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Huaneng Power International and Atlantica Yield, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 2 1 0 2.33 Atlantica Yield 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atlantica Yield has a consensus price target of $26.13, suggesting a potential upside of 33.15%. Given Atlantica Yield’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Yield is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Atlantica Yield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International 0.12% 0.15% 0.04% Atlantica Yield -3.17% 3.21% 0.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Huaneng Power International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of Atlantica Yield shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Huaneng Power International pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atlantica Yield pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Huaneng Power International pays out 132.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Atlantica Yield pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Yield is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Yield has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Atlantica Yield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $22.56 billion 0.42 $233.81 million $0.40 63.00 Atlantica Yield $1.01 billion 1.95 -$111.80 million ($0.18) -109.00

Huaneng Power International has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Yield. Atlantica Yield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlantica Yield beats Huaneng Power International on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

