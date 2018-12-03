Critical Contrast: SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (SCYT) vs. Community First Bancshares (CFBI)

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SCYT) and Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Community First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community First Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and Community First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Community First Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and Community First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Community First Bancshares 1.35% 0.27% 0.07%

Dividends

SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Community First Bancshares does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH and Community First Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Community First Bancshares $13.68 million 6.04 N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Community First Bancshares beats SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEC BANCORP INC/SH SH

Security Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville that provides banking, financial, and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Warren County, Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also offers consumer loans comprising installment loans, home equity lines of credit, home loans, and mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit loans. In addition, the company provides trust/investment services; annuities and mutual funds; insurance products, such as credit life, accident and health, mortgage protection, and term life insurance products; and Internet and mobile banking services. It operates three full-service bank locations and four ATM locations in Warren County. Security Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1960 is headquartered in McMinnville, Tennessee.

About Community First Bancshares

Community First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities; and offers money transfer and other banking services. It operates through a main office and two branch offices in Covington, Georgia; and a loan production office in Bogart, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Covington, Georgia. Community First Bancshares, Inc. is a subsidiary of Community First Bancshares, MHC.

