Critical Review: Celcuity (CELC) and Its Competitors

Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) is one of 23 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Celcuity to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -24.34% -23.67% Celcuity Competitors -103.54% -222.38% -36.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celcuity and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A -$6.25 million -34.49 Celcuity Competitors $1.13 billion $90.54 million 463.41

Celcuity’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity. Celcuity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Celcuity has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celcuity’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Celcuity and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00 Celcuity Competitors 137 567 672 36 2.43

Celcuity presently has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.97%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 3.53%. Given Celcuity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Celcuity is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Celcuity beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the response rates of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company is developing CELx tests to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. It is also developing CELx tests to diagnose 14 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, bladder, and hematological cancers. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

