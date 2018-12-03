CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.05% of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH worth $24,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 31.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 58.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 450.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 136,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 111,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 4.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 138,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $114.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $98.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.95.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is an increase from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.60%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

About CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

