Crypto 24 Hour Volume Reaches $0.00 (CTO)

Crypto (CURRENCY:CTO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last week, Crypto has traded flat against the US dollar. Crypto has a total market capitalization of $59,580.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,898.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.86 or 0.02801868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.49 or 0.04104871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00802761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.01410389 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00117057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.01833355 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00440420 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crypto Coin Profile

Crypto (CTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2015. Crypto’s total supply is 13,742,738 coins. Crypto’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCrypto. The official website for Crypto is tailflick.wix.com/official-crypto.

Crypto Coin Trading

Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.