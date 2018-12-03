Cryptrust Achieves Market Cap of $35,440.00 (CTRT)

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Cryptrust has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Cryptrust has a market capitalization of $35,440.00 and $6,934.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.02367897 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00127669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00193722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $403.99 or 0.10030126 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Cryptrust

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,300,488,485 tokens. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io. Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp.

Buying and Selling Cryptrust

Cryptrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

