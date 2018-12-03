CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of CSGS opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.86.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CSG Systems International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's services include Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Ascendon, a software-as-a-service cloud-based platform that provides a trusted path to digital transformation; and Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services.

