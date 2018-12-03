Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,866 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,552,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 313,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,465,000 after purchasing an additional 362,551 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 361,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 337,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $110.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $143.38.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $595.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.27 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Hoechner acquired 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.16 per share, with a total value of $50,365.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,050.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $610,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,542,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,732 shares of company stock worth $1,058,055 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

