CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,469 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,312,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $70,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $2,015,990.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,292.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,233 shares of company stock worth $5,932,565. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $80.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.84 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

