D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases New Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,443,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,958,000 after buying an additional 96,286 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,418,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,009,000 after buying an additional 456,511 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,092,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,588,000 after buying an additional 29,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,405,000 after buying an additional 206,616 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,278,000 after buying an additional 27,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $98.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. KLA-Tencor Corp has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $123.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 93.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

KLAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of KLA-Tencor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KLA-Tencor from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.54.

In other news, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $59,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 12,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,444,466.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,432. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

