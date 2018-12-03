D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 12,516 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.54% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 438,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $9.47 on Monday. Global Medical REIT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMRE shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Monday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/d-a-davidson-co-sells-12516-shares-of-global-medical-reit-inc-gmre.html.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc operates as a development stage company that intends to develop and manage a portfolio of healthcare real estate assets and properties. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.