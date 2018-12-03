D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 250 Shares of Humana Inc (HUM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Humana were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $5,296,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Humana by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,870,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $329.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $242.00 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $390.00 price target on Humana and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $318.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Humana from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.30.

In other news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,398.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

