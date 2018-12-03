D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,393 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

IEF stock opened at $101.78 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.60 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2161 per share. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

