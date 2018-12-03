Danaher Co. (DHR) Receives $111.61 Average Target Price from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.61.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,348,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,762. Danaher has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $110.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other news, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $1,557,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total value of $3,739,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,218 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,007 shares of company stock worth $15,202,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,738,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,861,338,000 after purchasing an additional 605,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,427,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,718,836,000 after buying an additional 396,818 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,739,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,362,241,000 after buying an additional 728,725 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,476,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $703,739,000 after buying an additional 91,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,729,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,603,000 after buying an additional 180,025 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.