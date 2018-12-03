David Cheung Hyen Chong Sells 1,523 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $53,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Cheung Hyen Chong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 3,477 shares of Universal Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,695.00.

Shares of UEIC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,197. Universal Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $55.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.01 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $182.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartland & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period.

UEIC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Sidoti cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

