Debitum Network (DEB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $53,900.00

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Debitum Network token can now be bought for $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. Debitum Network has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.02358994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00128072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00194456 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.19 or 0.09608343 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Debitum Network

Debitum Network launched on October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network. The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Debitum Network Token Trading

Debitum Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

