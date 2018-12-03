Deere & Company (DE) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 2.13

Headlines about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Deere & Company earned a news impact score of 2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Deere & Company’s analysis:

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $154.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Cfra set a $158.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

In other news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $1,686,315.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/deere-company-de-receives-daily-news-impact-score-of-2-13.html.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.