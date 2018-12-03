DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (GWW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

NYSE:GWW opened at $314.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $210.73 and a twelve month high of $372.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.23. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that W W Grainger Inc will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $314.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.43.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-boosts-holdings-in-w-w-grainger-inc-gww.html.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.