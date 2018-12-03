DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 500,000 Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 2.54% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ADMP stock opened at $3.05 on Monday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

ADMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 500,000 Shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (ADMP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-buys-500000-shares-of-adamis-pharmaceuticals-corp-admp.html.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.