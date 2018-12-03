Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Stake Increased by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP lifted its position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Delek US comprises approximately 2.2% of Hartree Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hartree Partners LP’s holdings in Delek US were worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 1,712.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Delek US alerts:

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $39.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). Delek US had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Delek US from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $60,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/delek-us-holdings-inc-dk-stake-increased-by-hartree-partners-lp.html.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.