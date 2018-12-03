Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.92.

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Macquarie set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 51,383.5% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 816,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,190,000 after purchasing an additional 814,428 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,881,000 after purchasing an additional 869,794 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

