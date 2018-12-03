DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Stake Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 963.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,393,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,763,000 after buying an additional 2,168,500 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.2% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,928,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,163,000 after buying an additional 1,835,402 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 134.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,174,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,170,000 after buying an additional 1,247,670 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $28,582,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,213,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,899,000 after buying an additional 667,148 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $68.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.58 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

