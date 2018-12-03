DeusCoin Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (DEUS)

DeusCoin (CURRENCY:DEUS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. In the last week, DeusCoin has traded up 161% against the U.S. dollar. DeusCoin has a market cap of $32,331.00 and $69.00 worth of DeusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.02436199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00129422 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00188638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.09933994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About DeusCoin

DeusCoin’s total supply is 100,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,837 coins. The official website for DeusCoin is deuscoin.org.

Buying and Selling DeusCoin

DeusCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

