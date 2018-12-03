Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) Receives €9.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.83 ($11.43).

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBK. Barclays set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th.

DBK stock opened at €8.32 ($9.68) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

