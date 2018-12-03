Deutsche Bank Reiterates “$248.00” Price Target for Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been given a $248.00 price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $236.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $212.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,139. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $166.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.6% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.