Deutz (DEZ) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a €9.20 ($10.70) target price on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Baader Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Warburg Research set a €9.30 ($10.81) target price on Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Commerzbank set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.07 ($10.54).

DEZ opened at €6.48 ($7.53) on Friday. Deutz has a 52 week low of €5.80 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €8.25 ($9.59).

About Deutz

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the design, development, production, and sale of compact diesel engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of approximately 8 liters.

