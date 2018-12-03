DHX Media Ltd. (DHX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

DHX Media Ltd. (TSE:DHX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.72.

DHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DHX Media from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on DHX Media from C$3.75 to C$1.30 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

In related news, Director Deborah Ann Drisdell bought 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,745.00. Also, Director Jonathan Whitcher bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00. Insiders acquired a total of 1,019,980 shares of company stock worth $2,453,769 over the last quarter.

TSE:DHX traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$3.60. 1,395,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.71. DHX Media has a 1 year low of C$1.09 and a 1 year high of C$3.68.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$95.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DHX Media will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

DHX Media Company Profile

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

