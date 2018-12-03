Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Power Conversion.

