Digital Credits 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (DGCS)

Digital Credits (CURRENCY:DGCS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Digital Credits has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Digital Credits has a total market capitalization of $2,762.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Digital Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.02365613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00135931 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00189673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.56 or 0.09789781 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Digital Credits

Digital Credits’ total supply is 201,284,316 coins and its circulating supply is 5,826,388 coins. Digital Credits’ official website is dcredits.com. Digital Credits’ official Twitter account is @dcreditstwit.

Digital Credits Coin Trading

Digital Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

