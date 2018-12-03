Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 316,302 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,072,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $158,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 440.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

NYSE DFS opened at $71.30 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $66.83 and a one year high of $81.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.05. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,343,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,575,431.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,795,625. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

