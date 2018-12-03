Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,960 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,134,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.36% of Old Republic International worth $159,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Old Republic International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 21,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Old Republic International by 10.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $23.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

