Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Navient Corp (NAVI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,905,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,619 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $160,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Navient by 212.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $11.50 on Monday. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 19.74.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

