DIPNET Hits 24 Hour Volume of $135,608.00 (DPN)

DIPNET (CURRENCY:DPN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last week, DIPNET has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. DIPNET has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $135,608.00 worth of DIPNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIPNET token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, FCoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DIPNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.02374317 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00127333 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00193057 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.10038676 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DIPNET Token Profile

DIPNET’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. DIPNET’s official Twitter account is @DipNetOfficial. The official website for DIPNET is www.dip.network.

Buying and Selling DIPNET

DIPNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIPNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIPNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIPNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DIPNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIPNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.