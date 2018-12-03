Diurnal Group (DNL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.00

Shares of Diurnal Group PLC (LON:DNL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 2388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

About Diurnal Group (LON:DNL)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of rare and chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. Its product pipeline includes Infacort for use in children suffering from adrenal insufficiency; and Chronocort that is in Phase III clinical trials targeting congenital adrenal hyperplasia in adult patients.

