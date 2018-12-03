Divi (DIVI) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Divi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Simex. Divi has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $14,795.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Divi has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.54 or 0.02431301 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00129500 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00188668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.77 or 0.09946928 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Divi Profile

Divi launched on October 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 735,418,253 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,806,890 tokens. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Divi’s official message board is medium.com/diviproject. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org.

Divi Token Trading

Divi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

