Dollarama’s (DLMAF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) in a report released on Friday.

DLMAF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollarama from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $26.48 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $45.69.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. The company's stores offer consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, including private label and branded products. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 1,178 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

