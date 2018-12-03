Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.77

Shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.77 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 22707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund by 40.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000.
Doubleline Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DBL)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
