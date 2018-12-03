Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Buys 782 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,922 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 17,627.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,574 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,687,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,889,985,000 after purchasing an additional 991,466 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Home Depot by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,064,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $189,673,000 after purchasing an additional 643,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 19,557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 587,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Sunday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $180.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $167.00 and a 52-week high of $215.43.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 664.88% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $169.62 per share, with a total value of $42,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $177.48 per share, with a total value of $354,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

