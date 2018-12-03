DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM) Director Buys C$210,700.00 in Stock

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) Director Michael Cooper purchased 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$210,700.00.

Michael Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DREAM Unlimited alerts:

On Tuesday, November 27th, Michael Cooper purchased 94,700 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$662,900.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Michael Cooper purchased 6,600 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,200.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Michael Cooper purchased 26,600 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Michael Cooper purchased 6,500 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,500.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Michael Cooper purchased 575,600 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,029,200.00.

DRM opened at C$7.14 on Monday. DREAM Unlimited Corp has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Several research firms have commented on DRM. TD Securities cut their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$11.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on DREAM Unlimited from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM) Director Buys C$210,700.00 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/dream-unlimited-corp-drm-director-buys-c210700-00-in-stock.html.

DREAM Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for DREAM Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DREAM Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.