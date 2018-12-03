Dropbox Inc (DBX) Receives $34.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Nomura raised shares of Dropbox from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,829,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,641,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.74 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 158.23% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Bart Volkmer sold 8,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $228,747.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Regan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $26,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,407.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 85.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

