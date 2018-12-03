DSW (DSW) Given a $29.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

DSW (NYSE:DSW) has been given a $29.00 target price by B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

DSW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DSW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DSW from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DSW to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Shares of DSW opened at $27.74 on Monday. DSW has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DSW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,039,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,504,000 after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DSW by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after buying an additional 383,488 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DSW by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DSW by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 211,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 58,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DSW by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 189,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 55,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

