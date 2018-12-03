Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (DPG) Shares Bought by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the third quarter worth about $363,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 155.0% during the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 343,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

About Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

