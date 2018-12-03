DXC Technology Co (DXC) Holdings Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 60.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 469.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,814,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,224 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 89,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 4,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $389,066.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $469,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $10,807,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on DXC Technology from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DXC Technology from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

NYSE DXC opened at $63.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/03/dxc-technology-co-dxc-holdings-lifted-by-mml-investors-services-llc.html.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.