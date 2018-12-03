E-Dinar Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $665,964.00 (EDR)

E-Dinar Coin (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One E-Dinar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, LocalTrade, Exrates and YoBit. E-Dinar Coin has a market cap of $9.76 million and $665,964.00 worth of E-Dinar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, E-Dinar Coin has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded down 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00012803 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002701 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000965 BTC.

About E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. E-Dinar Coin’s total supply is 1,011,211,988 coins and its circulating supply is 886,211,988 coins. E-Dinar Coin’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for E-Dinar Coin is edinarcoin.com.

Buying and Selling E-Dinar Coin

E-Dinar Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Exrates and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as E-Dinar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire E-Dinar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase E-Dinar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

