E. W. Scripps (SSP) Major Shareholder Buys $674,467.20 in Stock

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) major shareholder Eaton M. Scripps bought 38,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $674,467.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 978,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,219,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eaton M. Scripps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Eaton M. Scripps bought 27,976 shares of E. W. Scripps stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,651.68.

Shares of NYSE:SSP opened at $17.63 on Monday. E. W. Scripps has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $18.44.

E. W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 4,025,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,901,000 after buying an additional 326,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,581,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 65,986 shares in the last quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 433,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of E. W. Scripps by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of E. W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Noble Financial set a $19.00 target price on E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised E. W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $15.00 target price on E. W. Scripps and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on E. W. Scripps in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

E. W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

