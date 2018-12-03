Eaton Vance Management Purchases 73,035 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,035 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $58.98 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

